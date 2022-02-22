Competition Commission: Sudden check on an optics company

The Competition Commission targeted a company active in the optics trade sector, as part of an ex-officio investigation following a relevant complaint. In particular, today the Competition Commission carried out a sudden on-site inspection of the complained company, regarding any anti-competitive practices under Articles 1 and 2 of Laws 3959/2011 and 101/102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

The Competition Commission is examining possible practices of influencing resale prices and banning members of its distribution network from selling products through online platforms.

However, as pointed out in the relevant announcement of the Competition Commission, this surprise inspection is a preliminary step in the Commission’s investigation to identify anti-competitive practices under the provisions of Law 3959/2011, and that the conduct of such inspections does not prejudge that companies or business associations have engaged in anti-competitive behavior nor prejudice the outcome of the investigation.