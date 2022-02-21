EODY: 88 COVID-19 deaths, over 18,000 new infections in last 24 hours, 460 intubated

The National Public Health Association today announced 88 COVID-19 deaths and 18,094 newly confirmed infections (56 detected at ports of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2.32mn infections (49.6 percent men) have been recorded in Greece since the start of the pandemic (a daily rise of 0.8 percentage points).

Of infection confirmed over the last seven days, 288 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,024 have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 460 intubated COVID patients (64.3 percent men), with a median age of 67-years-old, and 87.4 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or over.

Of intubated patients, 73.7 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 26.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,217 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 301 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 8.5 percentage points). The average daily number of admissions for the last seven days is 361 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median aged of those who died was 79-years-old.