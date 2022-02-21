Energy minister: We will support households during the energy crisis

“We have planned to be able to support households and businesses for as long as this crisis lasts without additional budgetary costs,” Environment and Energy Minister Costas Skrekas said Monday, noting that the government is discussing debt settlement with PPC .

“The severe global energy crisis is being fueled even more by the Ukrainian crisis. On the other hand, although the government can not regulate the prices of gas, oil or electricity, on the other hand, with the subsidies in the accounts, we can mitigate as much as possible these huge increases. We started with households, last September”, the minister underlined, speaking to public broadcaster ERT.

“As Greece we must say that at the moment we have allocated more money than any other European country in proportion to the country’s population and our economy,” he noted, adding:

Discussions with PPC for re-settlement of accounts

“Already in the liquidation accounts of PPC and the other alternative providers as well as in the gas accounts, the subsidies from the state have already started to appear. This is because a large part of the increase has been absorbed,” said Mr. Skrekas.

“The problem cannot be solved by one member state alone. We need a European-centralized solution to the problem. “We have discussed with PPC the possibility of re-arranging bills due to previous overdue debts and we are discussing further measures to facilitate consumers,” added the Minister of Environment and Energy, noting that PPC has proceeded with 36-month settlements.