EODY: 77 COVID-19 deaths, over 15,000 new infections in last 24 hours, 463 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 77 COVID-19 deaths and 15,305 new infections (33 detected at points of entry into the country) confirmed in the last 24 hours.

In Greece, 25,260 people have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, 95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

The total number of infections recorded in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic is 2.29mn (49.6 percent men), a daily increase of 0.7 percentage points.

Of cases confirmed over the last seven days, 313 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,232 have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 463 intubated COVID-19 patients (63.3 percent men), with a median age of 67-years-old, and 86.2 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 74.3 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 25.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,202 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 361 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 2.96 percentage points). For the last seven days, the average daily number of hospital admissions is 374 patients.

The median age of people with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.