Corfu: Fire broke out on ferry sailing to Italy – Passengers evacuated on lifeboats

The rescue operation of the passengers of the Italian-flagged ferry, Euroferry Olympia, is underway, which – while sailing from Igoumenitsa (Greece) to Brindisi (Italy) – caught fire northeast of the island of Corfu.

There were 237 passengers and 51 crew member on board.

An evacuation order was given, immediately, and the assistance of the Coast Guard was requested. Four Coast Guard patrol boats, a lifeguard, an Italian Coast Guard vessel, two vessels in the vicinity, two private boats and five helicopters are operating in the area.

According to information, all passengers and crew have boarded on rescue boats and will be transported to other ferries.

The ferry is engulfed in flames, while as ERT channel reported, there is a slightly injured person who is being transported to Corfu, so that they can be taken to the hospital.

Large rescue operation

The Greek Shipping Deputy Minister of Shipping, Mr. Kostas Katsafados pointed out to ERT channel that, among others, a helicopter and a ship from Italy are participating in the rescue operation.

When asked if the ferry had been evacuated, he noted that the passengers were being counted to confirm that everyone had disembarked. In all probability, as he said, they will be transferred to Corfu.

Our first priority, he said, is the safety of passengers.

“According to the captain, the evacuation of the ferry by passengers and crew has been completed,” he said, speaking to ANT1 channel.

“All passengers will be transported to Corfu by ferries rushing from the island to the spot,” the Regional Governor of the Ionian Islands, Ms. Rodi Kratsa told to SKAI radio.

According to state television, on the ferry there were mostly professionals and their trucks. There were reportedly at least 160 trucks.

The causes of the fire remain unclear, while according to the same source, similar incidents with the aforemontioned ferry had been recorded in the past.