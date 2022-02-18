4 changes in real estate and income taxation are about to be made

Three bills and a ministerial decision prepared by the economic staff are changing the taxation on real estate. More specifically, the bill will be discussed at the Parliament, in the coming days, with the changes in the property tax ENFIA, while the issuance of the ministerial decision with the list of professions that will have an extra tax deduction will be also discussed. At the same time, the bill with tax incentives for mergers of small and medium-sized enterprises and professionals is also launched. The legislative regulation that will cut the “Gordian knot” of the encroached public and exchangeable properties is also in the works.

The package of interventions includes: