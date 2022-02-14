Eastern Ukraine: Ukrainian soldiers killed two diaspora Greeks

Two diaspora Greeks were killed by Ukrainian soldiers in Granitna, which is near the contact line in Eastern Ukraine, as announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Two others were injured in the fire.

Announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the death of two expatriates and the serious injury of two others in the village of Granitna in Eastern Ukraine (14.02.2022).

We express our deepest sorrow for the sudden death of two diaspora Greeks and the serious injury of two others in the village of Granitna, which is located near the contact line in Eastern Ukraine.

We also express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured.

According to the available evidence, the perpetrators of the double murder are three soldiers of the Ukrainian army, who got involved with the above victims for an insignificant reason.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, has requested to speak by telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, in order to emphasize, again, the need to protect the Greek Community in Ukraine.