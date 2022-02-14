Eastern Ukraine: Ukrainian soldiers killed two diaspora Greeks

Two others were injured in the fire.
Eastern Ukraine: Ukrainian soldiers killed two diaspora Greeks | tovima.gr

Two diaspora Greeks were killed by Ukrainian soldiers in Granitna, which is near the contact line in Eastern Ukraine, as announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Two others were injured in the fire.

Εκρηκτικό κοκτέιλ απειλεί κυβέρνηση και οικονομία

Announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the death of two expatriates and the serious injury of two others in the village of Granitna in Eastern Ukraine (14.02.2022).

We express our deepest sorrow for the sudden death of two diaspora Greeks and the serious injury of two others in the village of Granitna, which is located near the contact line in Eastern Ukraine.

We also express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured.

According to the available evidence, the perpetrators of the double murder are three soldiers of the Ukrainian army, who got involved with the above victims for an insignificant reason.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, has requested to speak by telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, in order to emphasize, again, the need to protect the Greek Community in Ukraine.

Αποκαλύψεις για το «θρίλερ της Πάτρας» – Πού στρέφονται οι έρευνες για τον θάνατο των παιδιών
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Η γεωγραφία των ρευμάτων και οι κόντρες ενόψει Συνεδρίου
  • Σκυλακάκης: Ξεκινούν μεγάλα προγράμματα επιδότησης επενδύσεων
  • Το «ασφαλές καταφύγιο» των πολύτιμων μετάλλων
  • ΥΠΟΙΚ: Η έξαρση των crypto κάνει επιτακτική τη δημιουργία ψηφιακού δολαρίου
  • Mega: Πρωτιά για το κεντρικό δελτίο ειδήσεων την εβδομάδα 7-13 Φεβρουαρίου
  • Ουκρανία: Ετοιμη η απάντηση Πούτιν σε ΗΠΑ-ΝΑΤΟ – Τι θα ζητήσει
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    • Κόκκινο ή ροζ; Κόκκινο ή ροζ; Η Ούρσουλα πέρασε απαλά τα μακριά, λεπτά δάχτυλά της πάνω από το ροζ μεταξένιο ύφασμα. Μετάξι,... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ |
    Helios Kiosk