EODY: 92 COVID-19 deaths, over 17,000 new infections in 24 hours, 512 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 92 COVID-19 deaths and 17,656 newly confirmed infections (48 detected at ports of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

With the newly recorded deaths, 24,609 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic, 95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

Since the start of the pandemic, 2.15mn infections have been confirmed in Greece (49.7 percent men), a daily increase of 0.8 percentage points.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 383 are considered to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,520 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 512 intubated COVID patients (62.3 percent men), with a median age of 65-years-old, and 84.6 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 76 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 24 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,131 patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 395 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decrease of 19.9 percentage points).

For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 429 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died is 79-years-old.