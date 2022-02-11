Attiki Odos snow-in: Over 9,500 claims for compensation

More than 9,500 requests had been submitted, according to information, as of yesterday on the special platform of Attiki Odos for the vehicles that were blocked during the “Elpida” severe weather front. The rate at which electronic claims for compensation of 2,000 euros are growing has exceeded forecasts, especially since estimates for the number of vehicles trapped speak of a maximum of 4,000.

It is indicative that since the opening of the platform, on the website of Attiki Odos, last Friday (4/2/2022), by Monday, about 6,000 applications had been submitted. By Thursday, they exceeded 9,500.

According to information, about 2,000 vehicles are the ones that will be compensated post haste, as per the analysis of the company, the police and the fire brigade, the relevant records have already been “locked”.

Those interested can still today, Friday, by 17.00, submit their request through www.aodos.gr, in the special section entitled “Snowfall 24.1.2022”. Drivers whose vehicles were blocked on the highway on Monday 24/1/2022 can enter the request and their accompanying details on the platform.

Among the other elements required for the procedure, necessary information includes the vehicle registration number, the time of entry on the highway, the toll station, as well as the point, day and time (approximately) of the exit of the vehicle from Attiki Odos. Also, to facilitate the process, drivers can register the area or point of exclusion, proof of payment of tolls (if payment had not stopped at the time) or the code of the transceiver, as well as photos from the point where the vehicle was trapped.

It should be noted that, according to the relevant announcement of the company, the registration of the application on the platform is necessary regardless of any other application sent electronically so far, while the company will directly inform the applicants about the progress of the process.

Meanwhile, by the end of next week, the conclusion of the competent Investigation Committee of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport will be ready. Pursuant to Law 4663/2020, by which it was established, the Committee will identify the causes of the traffic stop on the Attiki Odos axis and will attribute any responsibilities not only to the operating and maintenance body, but also to public services, local authorities and potentially even to highway users. The fine that was first instituted in January 2020 can amount to up to 1 million euros.