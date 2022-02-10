EODY: 93 COVID-19 deaths, over 19,000 new infections in 24 hours, 516 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 93 COVID-19 deaths and 19,154 infections in the last 24 hours (64 detected at points of entry into the country).

With the newly recorded deaths, 24,507 people (49.7 percent men) have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

The total number of infections recorded in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic, is 2.13mn (49.7 percent men), a daily increase of 0.9 percentage points.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 396 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,236 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 516 intubated COVID-19 patients (62 percent men), with a median age of 65-years-old, and 85 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 76.7 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 23.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,122 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 493 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 11.8 percent). For the last seven days, the average number of daily admissions is 443 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.