Committee on COVID-19 to recommend ban on carnival parades, reject easing of restrictions

The National Committee on COVID-19 will reportedly recommend a ban on all carnival parades and celebrations this year and, according to sources, will reject any further loosening of public health restrictions currently in effect

The grandest carnival parade is held every year in the port city of Patras, and thousands from around the country flock to participate in the festivities.

Only seated clients at entertainment venues, same restrictions at stadiums

Only seated clients will be served at entertainment venues, bars and restaurants.

However, an establishment will be permitted to sit up to eight people at each table, whereas the maximum number is currently six.

Meanwhile, the Committee has recommended that there be no loosening of restrictions at athletics stadiums.

Currently, stadiums can be filled to only ten percent of capacity, with no more than 1,000 spectators at each match.