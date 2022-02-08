HB: “Greece is able to repay 7.1 billion euros to the IMF”

“The Greek Minister of Finance seeks to repay the remaining credits of the IMF, proving that the time of crisis has finally passed,” Handelsblatt writes in a response from Athens entitled “Early repayment”.

The financial newspaper points out: “By the end of March, Athens wants to repay its debts to the IMF. These are loans of 1.8 billion euros, which should be repaid by 2024. Besides, by the end of the first quarter, Christos Staikouras intends to repay another 5.3 billion euros that would normally be repaid by the end of the year. Greece is able to repay 7.1 billion euros because it has a “cushion” of liquidity of about 40 billion euros.

Despite the announcements of the Ministry of Finance at the beginning of the week, the Greek bonds came under pressure, which are related to the concern of investors for a possible change of the monetary policy by the ECB. The yield rose to 2.55%, reaching the highest level since 2019 “.

Source: Deutsche Welle / Stefanos Georgakopoulos