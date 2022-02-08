Frankfurter Rundschau: “Absolutely successful tourist year 2021 for Greece”

“Greece wants to open the tourist season soon and relax the entry rules in the country”, is the title of an article in Frankfurter Rundschau: The newspaper notes: “From February 7, those who have been vaccinated no longer need to present a negative Rapid or PCR test from 19 December. From now on, the European vaccination certificate is enough again. Like many other EU governments, Greece is gradually easing its restrictive measures. However, anyone who has not been vaccinated should have a negative antigen test (maximum 24 hours) or a negative molecular test (maximum 72 hours).

At the same time, Greece is preparing for the next tourist season. Last year the country was one of the most popular destinations, despite the pandemic. The islands of Mykonos and Santorini even hosted more tourists than in 2019. The tourist year 2021 was a complete success. In order to be able to continue the successful course, Greece is preparing to announce the beginning of the tourist season on the first of March.”

Source: Deutsche Welle / Stefanos Georgakopoulos