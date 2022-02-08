EODY: 108 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 23,000 new infections in last 24 hours, 524 intubated

The National Public Health Association today announced 108 COVID-19 deaths and 22,889 newly confirmed infections (64 detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

With the newly recorded deaths, 24,322 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic, 95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2.09mn infections, 49.8 percent men, have been recorded in Greece (a daily increase of 1.1 percent)

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 399 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while, 2,392 have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 524 intubated COVID-19 patients (61 percent men), with a median age of 66-years-old, and 84.7 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 77.67 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 22.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,106 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 424 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 16.48 percent). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 462 patients.