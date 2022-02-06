EODY: 95 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 11,000 new infections in last 24 hours, 551 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 95 COVID-19 deaths and 10,985 newly confirmed infections (57 detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

With the newly recorded deaths, 24,094 people – 95 percent of them with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older – have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic.

With the newly confirmed cases, 2.05mn infections have been recorded in Greece (49.8 percent men) since the beginning of the pandemic, a daily increase of 0.5 percent.

Of the infections confirmed over the last days, 383 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,500 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 551 intubated COVID-19 patients (60.8 percent men), with a median age of 65-years-old, and 84 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 77.68 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 22.32 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,088 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 405 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 15.45 percentage points). For the last seven daily, the average daily number of admissions is 471 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.