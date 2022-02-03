Microbiology Prof.: Concern about the increase in deaths

“Everywhere in Europe and the world there is an effort to leave behind protectionist strategies and go to testing and vaccinations. Society can not stand more restrictive measures. Measures should not be the center of gravity”, said the professor of Microbiology, Alkiviadis Vatopoulos, talking about the coronavirus.

For the 4th dose

Regarding whether the 4th dose of the vaccine will be necessary, Mr. Vatopoulos, speaking to MEGA, said: “Let’s complete the 3rd dose which is excellent in the treatment of severe disease of all variants but also the Omicron strain.

What has been shown is that in terms of collective immunity, those who have been vaccinated transmit the virus, but much more slowly. Therefore, it protects the vaccine but not to the extent that we would like. The 3rd dose protects, it is crucial to do, for the 4th dose it is not yet known if it will be necessary. The main problem at the moment is the 3rd dose. “There are 300,000 citizens over the age of 60 who have not taken the third installment, but there are more under the age of 60.”

“It is a road race between vaccination and restrictive measures,” he added.

Steady case numbers

Regarding the high cases and the stabilization regarding the course of the pandemic, Mr. Vatopoulos stressed that it depends on everyone’s behavior on how it will develop from now on, however, no further outbreak of the virus is expected.