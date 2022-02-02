Evening Standard: 20 of the most beautiful Greek islands for this summer

A list of twenty Greek islands selected as the most beautiful was announced by the British newspaper Evening Standard.

“Crystal clear waters, sun, souvlaki, and a different side of Greece without overcrowding” promises travel editor Laura Hampson, choosing 20 of the 227 inhabited islands of the country. At the top of the list is Naxos with its paradise beaches and special historical monuments.

Next are Serifos with its white villages, sunny Patmos for an unforgettable Easter, the refreshing Amorgos and the picturesque Astypalea with its historic settlements. In the next places are the family suited Corfu, the beautiful Symi and the imposing Santorini. The list goes on with the glamorous and impressive Crete, the gastronomic Sifnos, the cosmopolitan Mykonos, the youthful Ios of the paths and monasteries, the timeless Paros, Zakynthos with the famous Shipwreck, the unforgettable Kefalonia, the exotic Milos, and idyllic Lefkada.

Finally, the list features Skopelos as the island of Mamma Mia, Skiathos with its nightlife and Andros which is distinguished for its arts and unique beaches.

Representatives of destinations on the list convey to APE the climate of the time: “The international press responds warmly to the evolution of Ios. “The Municipality strengthens this direction with” green “initiatives, infrastructure projects, culture festivals and improvement of the walking network”, states the Mayor of Ieton, Gikas Gikas.

“With a systematic effort, Astypalea shows the future by combining sustainability, quality, tradition and special forms of tourism. The tourism industry shows its interest earlier, creating a climate of optimism “, adds the Mayor of Astypalea, Nikos Komineas.

“We have been seeing a significant increase in bookings from abroad and especially from Great Britain in Skopelos lately. Mamma Mia excursions, diving, hiking, monasteries and gastronomy, are elements that we highlight this year and have a great response “, says the President of the Tourism Committee of the Municipality of Skopelos, Ioanna Efstathiou.

“Through activities such as the religious music festival and the operation of a” smart “kiosk that” tells “the history of Patmos, we promote religiosity and traditions, as part of an experience that captivates tourists, especially in recent years,” Deputy Mayor of Tourism of Patmos, Nikos Koutouzos points out.

“The interest of travelers from abroad has begun. We bring Naxos to the fore, conquering new firsts internationally. The beaches without crowds, the local products and the activities in nature place Naxos at the top “, emphasizes the Deputy Mayor of Tourism of Naxos and Small Cyclades, Vangelis Katsaras.

“According to a recent research by the Municipality, in the post-covid era, tourists have discovered in Andros a safe haven of peace and rejuvenation through paths, arts and exotic waters”, notes the Deputy Mayor of Tourism, Nikos Moustakas.