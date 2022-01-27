Tsipras tables ‘no confidence’ motion against Greek gov’t in Parliament

The move nevertheless signals an even sharper opposition by Tsipras’ leftist SYRIZA party
Tsipras tables ‘no confidence’ motion against Greek gov’t in Parliament | tovima.gr

Greece’s main opposition leader, former premier Alexis Tsipras, tabled a “no confidence” motion in Parliament on Thursday morning, accusing Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ center-right government of botching the state’s reaction this week to a heavy snow storm in the country, especially the greater Athens area, as well as failing to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the Mitsotakis government is expected to easily survive the motion, given that a majority of ruling New Democracy (ND) deputies sit in the 300-MP Parliament, the move nevertheless signals an even sharper opposition by Tsipras’ leftist SYRIZA party, heading into a party conference in late February to early March 2022 that will determine the latter’s political future as well.

Το μικροβίωμα του εντέρου δείχνει τον κίνδυνο για μακρά COVID

Tsipras, whose once virulently anti-bailout and anti-EU SYRIZA party continues to trail in opinion polls behind Mitsotakis’ ND, also referred to resurgent inflation, which he said the government has not taken measures.

Σε σημείο καμπής το κόστος δανεισμού και για την Ελλάδα
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Πώς η Όμικρον «Stealth» ξεφεύγει από τα ραντάρ
  • Περικοπή συντάξεων θέλει ο Βασιλακόπουλος για να εμβολιαστούν οι ηλικιωμένοι
  • Πόσο κοντά είναι το τέλος της πανδημίας;
  • Τι ­και ποιος φταίει για το χάος στην Αττική Οδό
  • Κακοκαιρία «Ελπίδα»: Εισαγγελική παρέμβαση για τις πολυήμερες διακοπές ηλεκτρικού ρεύματος
  • Πανδημία: Χειροτέρεψαν τα οικονομικά για 4 στους 10 Έλληνες – Οι μεγάλοι χαμένοι
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    • Κινήσεις κρυφές Είναι πλέον αποφασισμένος να σταματήσει να... κρύβει τα πούρα του μέσα στα ροζ ρόλεϊ της Τίτι Βανίλι. ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ |
    Helios Kiosk