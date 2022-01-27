Tsipras tables ‘no confidence’ motion against Greek gov’t in Parliament
The move nevertheless signals an even sharper opposition by Tsipras’ leftist SYRIZA party
Greece’s main opposition leader, former premier Alexis Tsipras, tabled a “no confidence” motion in Parliament on Thursday morning, accusing Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ center-right government of botching the state’s reaction this week to a heavy snow storm in the country, especially the greater Athens area, as well as failing to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
Although the Mitsotakis government is expected to easily survive the motion, given that a majority of ruling New Democracy (ND) deputies sit in the 300-MP Parliament, the move nevertheless signals an even sharper opposition by Tsipras’ leftist SYRIZA party, heading into a party conference in late February to early March 2022 that will determine the latter’s political future as well.
Tsipras, whose once virulently anti-bailout and anti-EU SYRIZA party continues to trail in opinion polls behind Mitsotakis’ ND, also referred to resurgent inflation, which he said the government has not taken measures.