Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Cyprus’ implied threat of veto key in EU Council decisions on Turkey

    The issue of Turkish violations of Cyprus’ EEZ is a distinct issue for the European Council, further decisions may be taken to address the issue in the future said Cyprus’ foreign minister.

    ΤοΒΗΜΑ Team
    Cyprus’ implied threat of veto key in EU Council decisions on Turkey | tovima.gr
    Ï íÝïò õðïõñãüò Åîùôåñéêþí ôçò ÊõðñéáêÞò Äçìïêñáôßáò Íßêïò ×ñéóôïäïõëßäçò êÜíåé äçëþóåéò óôïõò äçìïóéïãñÜöïõò ìåôÜ ôéò äéåõñõìÝíåò óõíïìéëßåò ðïõ åß÷å ìå ôïí õðïõñãü Åîùôåñéêþí Íßêï ÊïôæéÜ (äåí åéêïíßæåôáé) óôï õðïõñãåßï Åîùôåñéêþí, ÄåõôÝñá 5 Ìáñôßïõ 2018. ÁÐÅ-ÌÐÅ/ÁÐÅ-ÌÐÅ/ÁËÅÎÁÍÄÑÏÓ ÂËÁ×ÏÓ

    The EU General Affairs Council’s harsh warning to Ankara and its decision to ask the European Commission to review possible sanctions against Turkey in response to its violation of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus was in part shaped by the implied threat by Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulidis that he would not sign on to the Council’s conclusions on EU enlargement, which was the subject of the meeting.

    Asked by Cyprus’ sigmalive.gr if he was prepared to brandish a veto of the conclusions – which require unanimous approval – in order to persuade EU partners to approve the immediate tabling of proposed sanctions against Turkey Christodoulidis said that, “After our intervention, 23 countries approved our request and the rest did not take a stand against the Republic of Cyprus. There were some references to a need for a cautious stance [toward Turkey] due to the migration issue.”

    “Regarding the veto card, I want to explain something so as to make it perfectly clear. Yesterday’s decision regards the conclusions on [EU] enlargement, which concern Turkey, Albania, Skopje, Serbia, and so forth. For the conclusions to be approved it requires that all countries agree unanimously. What I mentioned in my remarks was that the draft conclusions as regards Turkey that we had before us at the start of the meeting were unsatisfactory and that we could not approve them [which would be tantamount to a veto],” Christodoulidis said.

    Commission’s tabling of possible sanctions a precedent

    Christodoulidis stressed the importance of the 18 June decision of the General Affairs Council to ask the European Commission to immediately table possible sanctions against Turkey.

    “This is the first time that such a decision has been taken concerning Turkey, and it is the result of its [Ankara’s] illegal actions in Cyprus’ EEZ,” Christodoulidis said.

    Cyprus’ foreign minister noted that aside from the conclusions on enlargement, the issue of Turkish violations of Cyprus’ EEZ is a distinct issue for the European Council and that further decisions may be taken to address the issue in the future.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Δείτε επίσης
  • «Βουλιάζει» ο «Πορθητής;» – Ξένες εταιρείες εγκαταλείπουν τους Τούρκους
  • Φόροι: Ολες οι αλλαγές που έρχονται αμέσως μετά τις εκλογές
  • Σουβλάκια κοτόπουλου με πέστο
  • Τονώστε τους γλουτούς σας σε 20′
  • Επενδύσεις ύψους 50 εκατ. ευρώ στον λιμένα Θεσσαλονίκης
  • One Channel: Ράγισαν καρδιές ένα χρόνο μετά την τραγωδία στο Μάτι
    • International
    One Channel
    Ο νέος ενημερωτικός τηλεοπτικός σταθμός της Ελλάδας
    Σίβυλλα
    • Έντυπη έκδοση Μαχητικά και ιστιοφόρα Τα τουρκικά πολεμικά αεροσκάφη περνούσαν συνέχεια πάνω από την Ικαρία. Μια μαυροντυμένη γυναίκα με ροζιασμένο πρόσωπο και τα κατάλευκα... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ
    Helios Kiosk