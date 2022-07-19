New video of the Antonov’s fatal crash in Kavala
Watch the unbelievable video
A new shocking video of the fall of the Antonov aircraft in fields in Paleochori Kavala has come to light.
The video is from a CCTV security camera of a building materials business in the area, a short distance from the crash site, and shows the plane’s dramatic fall frame by frame.
The Antonov An-12 crashed in the Paleochori area very close to homes and businesses.
In the first seconds of the video, the Antonov’s descent is recorded, while a few seconds later there is a huge explosion.
Read also: Antonov crash: Authorities scrutinize mortar rounds carried
The eight-member crew on board was killed by the fall of the aircraft, while the investigation into the causes of the fall is ongoing.
Watch the video:
Authorities issue warning for stray munitions
A little earlier, the Municipality of Pangaio issued an urgent announcement, in which citizens and farmers who move in the wider area of Kavala, where the plane crash occurred, and who locate theammunition are called to immediately notify the Municipality of Pangaio or the Hellenic Police.