New video of the Antonov’s fatal crash in Kavala

A new shocking video of the fall of the Antonov aircraft in fields in Paleochori Kavala has come to light.

The video is from a CCTV security camera of a building materials business in the area, a short distance from the crash site, and shows the plane’s dramatic fall frame by frame.

The Antonov An-12 crashed in the Paleochori area very close to homes and businesses.

In the first seconds of the video, the Antonov’s descent is recorded, while a few seconds later there is a huge explosion.

The eight-member crew on board was killed by the fall of the aircraft, while the investigation into the causes of the fall is ongoing.

Watch the video:

A little earlier, the Municipality of Pangaio issued an urgent announcement, in which citizens and farmers who move in the wider area of ​​Kavala, where the plane crash occurred, and who locate theammunition are called to immediately notify the Municipality of Pangaio or the Hellenic Police.

