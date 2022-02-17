Explosion in an apartment building in Pagrati – Home of four police officers

The officers serve in different key services of the Greek Police
Explosion in an apartment building in Pagrati – Home of four police officers | tovima.gr

A group of strangers targeted a building, in which four police officers live,  in the Pagrati neighborhood of Athens in the early hours of Thursday.

Unknown persons placed the incendiary device at the entrance and disappeared.

According to the first information, the explosion caused a small fire, which was extinguished as soon as the firefighters arrived and the bomb disposal techs found that the incendiary device consisted of firecrackers, flammable liquid and lighters.

The police officers live in different apartments in the apartment building and also serve in different key services of the Greek Police.

