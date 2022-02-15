SWOT Hospitality begins cooperation with Zetland Capital with Lindian Village in Rhodes

Hotel management company SWOT Hospiality has announced the start of its partnership with Zetland Capital Partners LLP based in London. Zetland Capital has commissioned SWOT Hospitality to manage the luxury Lindian Village hotel near the Acropolis of Lindos, on the island of Rhodes.

The newly acquired seaside resort of Zetland Capital, acquired by the Svyriadis family, consists of 188 luxurious rooms and suites, while it has direct access to a private beach. The primary goal of this new collaboration is through a program of renovation and upgrade of the resort’s facilities, its integration into the potential of an internationally recognized hotel brand and its emergence as a top travel destination.

The CEO of Zetland Capital, Ahmed Hamdani, stated characteristically: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with the Svyriadis family, which marks the completion of our first investment in the hospitality sector in Greece. This acquisition is in line with our investment strategy in hotels with unique locations in top Mediterranean destinations. At the same time, this strategy is strengthened through our cooperation with strong local partners such as SWOT Hospitality, as well as by the strong demand for quality hospitality services after Covid-19 “.

SWOT Hospitality through this important cooperation, continues to implement its strategy, in order to become a reliable partner for institutional investors.

As stated by the President and one of the key shareholders of SWOT Hospitality Mr. Stelios Koutsivitis “We are very pleased with the new partnership we are starting with Zetland Capital, as another leading investor trusts SWOT to realize its vision, contributing to the development of quality tourism in our country. SWOT Hospitality continues its development course with a view to other large investments in the industry “.