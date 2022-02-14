Ukraine – The first information about the murder of the ethnic Greeks – The quarrel with the Ukrainian soldiers

Shock has been caused by the shooting death of two ethnic Greeks, by fire from Ukrainian soldiers in the village of Granitna in Ukraine.

Speaking to Realfm, journalist Costas Onishenko described exactly what happened.

According to him, the first information indicates that the bloody incident, in which two other expatriates were injured, has nothing to do with the current tension on the border with Belarus, where Russian forces are concentrated.

The journalist also noted that it was not an action aimed at Greek expatriates.

What happened

According to the first information, everything happened on Sunday afternoon in a cafeteria in the area.

“There were two groups in a store. One group, that of the Ukrainian soldiers, had been drinking, possibly the other as well, but the results of the toxicological tests are awaited. The group of the military had some kind of quarrel with the shopkeeper, and at some point people from the second group intervened, including people of Greek origin, members of the Greek community. “A serious quarrel ensued, one of the soldiers pulled out a gun and two people were killed,” said Costas Onisenko.

Double homicide

In its relevant announcement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spoke about a double homicide.

In particular, it mentioned:

“We express our deepest sorrow for the sudden death of two diaspora Greece and the serious injury of two others in the village of Granitna, which is located near the contact line in Eastern Ukraine.

We also express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured.

According to the available evidence, the perpetrators of the double murder are three soldiers of the Ukrainian army, who got involved with the above expatriates for an insignificant reason.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, has requested to speak by telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, in order to emphasize, once again, the need to protect the Greek Community in Ukraine.”