Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Taliban says has brought down U.S. military plane in Afghanistan

    The Taliban said it had shot down a U.S. military plane in the central Afghan province of Ghazni on Monday, killing all personnel on board. «The plane, which was on an intelligence mission, was brought down in Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province,» Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said […]
    Taliban says has brought down U.S. military plane in Afghanistan | tovima.gr

    The Taliban said it had shot down a U.S. military plane in the central Afghan province of Ghazni on Monday, killing all personnel on board.

    «The plane, which was on an intelligence mission, was brought down in Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province,» Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said in a statement, adding that everyone on board, including high ranking officers, had been killed.

    ΣΥΡΙΖΑ… με την εσωστρέφεια – Ιστορικά στελέχη αμφισβητούν τον Τσίπρα

    A senior defence official investigating the crash said no senior U.S. official was killed and added that they were still investigating the cause of the crash. No one from the U.S. military was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi; Editing by Euan Rocha and Alex Richardson)

    Δύσκολη εξίσωση για την οικονομία το 2020
  • Γερμανικό περιοδικό Focus: Τέσσερις λόγοι που η ΕΕ πρέπει να στηρίξει την Ελλάδα στο προσφυγικό
  • Κτίριο - παλάτι στο Λονδίνο πέρασε σε κινεζικά χέρια
  • Σάλτσα ντομάτας για ζυμαρικά
  • Τέσσερα τρικ για ένα δυναμικό παιδί
  • ΝΒΑ: Το πανέμορφο γκράφιτι για τον Κόμπι και την Τζιάννα
  • Οικονόμου: Με δαπάνες της LAMDA οι εργασίες κατεδάφισης στο Ελληνικό
    • International
    One Channel
    Ο νέος ενημερωτικός τηλεοπτικός σταθμός της Ελλάδας
    Σίβυλλα
    • Η Μύκονος που αλλάζει Η Τζίτζι Χαντίντ είχε «δέσει» τα καστανόχρυσα, πλούσια μαλλιά της σε ένα σφιχτό σινιόν στη βάση του λαιμού. Το... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ
    Helios Kiosk