Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Cyprus-Greece-Israel: The hydrocarbons unite them

    ‘This is really a very important and historic day and the discussions we will have with the Prime Minister of Israel, I believe will lay the foundation for an even stronger, cooperation with the countries of the Middle East,’ Anastasiades said.
    Cyprus-Greece-Israel: The hydrocarbons unite them | tovima.gr
    Meeting between the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the Cypriot President, Nikos Anastasiadis, at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece on Jan. 2, 2020 / Συνάντηση του Έλληνα πρωθυπουργού Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη με τον Πρόεδρο της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας, Νίκο Αναστασιάδη στο Μέγαρο Μαξίμου, στην Αθήνα, στις 2 Ιανουρίου, 2020

    Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades held talks today ahead of a three-way meeting including Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

    The three countries will sign a trilateral agreement on the construction of the EastMed gas pipeline.

    Πρόστυχο αστείο κατά της Γκρέτα : «Δύο πράγματα πρέπει να κάνει τώρα…»

    Athens believes that the pipeline, if it goes forward, will act as a bulwark against Turkish designs in the eastern Mediterranean to deprive Cyprus and Greece of large parts of their Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) thus directly violating their sovereign rights.

    Mitsotakis underlined the diachronically close relations between Athens and Nicosia and said this is a propitious day, as collaboration on EastMed marks a deepening of the strong trilatreral cooperation.

    The meeting comes amidst international efforts to jumpstart Cyprus settlement talks.

    The Greek PM noted that EastMed is an important energy project and that the three countries have a broader cooperation beyond the energy sector.

    That includes the area of defence, especially as regards protecting gas and oil deposits in the face of Turkish threats.

    Mitsotakis described EastMed is a very important energy project, which is the result of a key trilateral collaboration that extends beyond the energy sector.
    For his part, Anastasiades took care to stress, indirectly, that the pipeline is not a project directed against any other country.

    He said that the initial intention of the trilateral cooperation has come to fruition.

    He said it lays the foundations for what was Cyprus’ aim from the very beginning – using the three-way strategic partnership to establish cooperation rather than confrontation in the Middle East, particularly in the energy sector but also in other areas of common interest.

    «This is really a very important and historic day and the discussions we will have together and afterwards with the Prime Minister of Israel, I believe will lay the foundation for the further, even stronger, cooperation with the countries of the Middle East».

    ΥΠΟΙΚ: Οι επτά στόχοι για το 2020
    Δείτε επίσης
  • Κίναρος : Αγωνία για τη μοναδική κάτοικο του νησιού που αγνοείται
  • Έτος Μπετόβεν : Διάσημα έργα από όργανα εποχής από την Καμεράτα
  • Ασφαλέστερο σπίτι για το παιδί
  • Κρουασάν σοκολάτας
  • Cyprus-Greece-Israel: The hydrocarbons unite them
  • Προσφυγικό: Διπλασιάστηκαν οι αφίξεις προσφύγων στα νησιά μέσα σε ένα χρόνο
    • International
    One Channel
    Ο νέος ενημερωτικός τηλεοπτικός σταθμός της Ελλάδας
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk