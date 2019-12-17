Έντυπη Έκδοση
    • Erdogan threatens retaliation over US sanctions, Armenian genocide recognition

    ‘If they are threatening us with the implementation of these sanctions, of course we will be retaliating,’ Erdogan said.
    Turkey could shut down its Incirlik air base, which hosts U.S. nuclear warheads, in response to threats of U.S. sanctions and a separate U.S. Senate resolution that recognized mass killings of Armenians a century ago as genocide, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

    Turkey has spent millions of dollars over the years for Washington lobbyists to avert recognition – which has been  a cardinal sin for Ankara for many decades.

    Die Welt : Τα νεο-οθωμανικά σχέδια Ερντογάν και το ριψοκίνδυνο στοίχημα

    “If it is necessary for us to take such a step, of course we have the authority … If this is necessary, together with our delegations, we will close down Incirlik if necessary,” Erdogan said on A Haber TV.

    Turkey can also close down the Kurecik radar base if necessary, he added. “If they are threatening us with the implementation of these sanctions, of course we will be retaliating,” he said.

    Turkey condemned the U.S. Senate measure last week. Erdogan suggested on Sunday that Turkey could also respond with parliamentary resolutions recognizing the killings of indigenous [Native Americans].

    Source: Reuters

