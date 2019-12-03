Greek football regulations are relentless: Demotion for PAOK – Xanthi, lifelong ban for Savvidis

One Channel’s shocking revelations that have seen the light of day have shaken the foundations of Greek football. Everything that has been mentioned with evidence on the TV «air» has proven prove that PAOK and Xanthi have a direct relationship, since the company of Ivan Savvidis owns the training center where Xanthi’s players are in a daily basis.

The regulations are relentless in such cases. Both the Hellenic Football Federation regulations, the leadership of which attempted to pass a rule legalizing multi-ownership in the summer(why?), and the Professional Sports Committee Regulations, explicitly prohibit multi-ownership and the penalties are the highest possible. The Clubs should be demoted and the people associated with both companies being banned from football for life.

Before we go into what the regulations say, let us remind you that just a few months ago Vangelis Grammenos’s EPO attempted to pass a provision that allowed multi-ownership. This caused a lot of reactions. First from FIFA and UEFA, but then from Lefteris Avgenakis, the Minister of Sports.

Indeed, on Tuesday, July 30, Grammenos had met with FIFA Monitoring Committee Chairman Herbert Hübel, who had asked for an explanation of the provision that went into the new regulations. What did Grammenos answer to the Austrian official? That this was included … by mistake in the regulation and that there was no intent to serve any particu;ar interests. An answer from Grammenos, that proved to be a bad joke. Today the relationship between PAOK – Xanthi, suggests that he had a specific intention to pass it.

The reaction of Lefteris Avgenakis was strong. He contacted Vangelis Grammenos and strongly emphasized that such an arrangement would constitute a casus belli, and he expressed his queries about the fact that there was no mention of such a change duringtheir previous meetings.

Demotion for PAOK and Xanthi, lifelong ban for agents

Let’s look at what the regulations say about the very serious violations that exist and the evidence that Ivan Savvidis owns two teams. According to Article 30 of the Regulation of Foorball game, clubs are relegated and individuals are banned from football for life.

The Committee of Professional Sports (EEA) is relentless

The EEA explicitly prohibits in any way the relationship, even indirectly, of one football sports corporation (PAE) with another. IF a major shareholder of a PAE (in this case Savvidis) has a relationship with another PAE (in this case Xanthi) through his company, then the laws send him out of football and relegate the club. In particular, Article 30 (9), 10, 11, 12 and 13 of the Committee of Professional Sports on «Shareholders – Restrictions on the Acquisition of Shares – Prohibition of Multi-Ownership» states:

