Πως γυρίζονται τα ειδικά εφέ στον κινηματογράφο;

    Ένας λογαριασμός Instagram διδάσκει στο κινηματογραφικό κοινό τη δύναμη του CGI και πως απίστευτα ειδικά εφέ μπορούν να αλλάξουν κάθε ταινία

    Έχει τύχει σε όλους μας τουλάχιστον μία φορά. Αποφασίζεις να παρακολουθήσεις μια παλαιότερη ταινία, είτε για να εμπλουτίσεις τις κινηματογραφικές σου γνώσεις, είτε γιατί όλοι στην παρέα σου την έχουν ήδη δει και θέλεις να έχεις κι εσύ μια εικόνα, είτε απλά και μόνο επειδή ήθελες να σκοτώσεις την ώρα σου, βρε αδελφέ!

    Στήνεις τον σπιτικό σου prive κινηματογράφο, βάζεις σε ένα μπολ τα πατάκια κι αρχίζεις να παρακολουθείς την ταινία. Κι όλα καλά, μέχρι που πρωτόγονα ειδικά εφέ αρχίζουν να πλημμυρίζουν την οθόνη σου. Ακολουθούν γέλια, σχόλια επί σχολίων – ανάθεμα κι αν θα εμπιστευτείς ποτέ ξανά τους κολλητούς σου στο θέμα κινηματογράφος- και το πράγμα αναπόφευκτα καταλήγει σε σύγκριση.

    Πριν βιαστείς ωστόσο να προβείς σε απαξιωτικούς για την ταινία χαρακτηρισμούς και να γελάς, θυμήσου πως η κινηματογραφική βιομηχανία σήμερα, μπορεί να κάνει την αγαπημένη σου σύγχρονη ταινία – εκείνη με τα ΤΕΛΕΙΑ ειδικά εφέ – να μοιάζει με κινηματογραφικό απολίθωμα σε dt!

    Και για να στο αποδείξουμε θα σου παρουσιάσουμε τον κόσμο του movie effects.

    Ένας λογαριασμός Instagram διδάσκει στο πιστό κινηματογραφικό κοινό τη δύναμη του CGI και πως απίστευτα ειδικά εφέ μπορούν να αλλάξουν κάθε ταινία. Με περισσότερους από 409.000 followers, το movie effects, βρίσκει μοναδικές κινηματογραφικές σκηνές και μας παρουσιάζει το «πριν και το μετά» σε μερικές από τις πιο διάσημες ταινίες και δημοφιλείς σειρές που έχουν καθηλώσει το κοινό με την αριστοτεχνική χρήση ειδικών εφέ.

    Πριν προχωρήσεις στην παρακάτω συλλογή, προετοιμάσου. Μερικές από αυτές τις φωτογραφίες, μπορεί να αλλάξουν για πάντα τον τρόπο που παρακολουθείς μια ταινία και αντιλαμβάνεσαι την βιομηχανία του κινηματογράφου…

     

    Rate this Movie Out of 10.Deadpool.Behind the scenes 2016 ‧ Fantasy/Science fiction film ‧ 1h 48m 8/10 IMDb 84%Rotten Tomatoes Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is a former Special Forces operative who now works as a mercenary. His world comes crashing down when evil scientist Ajax (Ed Skrein) tortures, disfigures and transforms him into Deadpool. experiment leaves Deadpool with accelerated healing powers and a twisted … MORE Release date: 12 February 2016 Director: Tim Miller Featured song: Careless Whisper Box office: 783.1 million USD Budget: 58 million USD #deadpool #vfx #behindthescenes #xmen #vfxworld #love #instagood #tbt #like #wolverine #superman #manofsteel #batman #behindthescenes #aftereffects #beforeeffects #hollywood #behindthescenes #effects #doctorstrange #shooting #dc #wb #picoftheday #xmen #spiderman #marvel #stars #theavengers

    Ποιος γελάει τώρα;

