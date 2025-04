The battery plants in Kamenz, Brühl (Untertürkheim) and Beijing (China) will produce batteries for the new models on the MMA and MB.EA platforms. The establishment of battery assembly at the Kölleda location is also planned - subject to the support from the Thuringian state government. The state government has pledged corresponding support in a letter of intent. The battery plants in Kamenz, Brühl (Untertürkheim) and Beijing (China) will produce batteries for the new models on the MMA and MB.EA platforms. The establishment of battery assembly at the Kölleda location is also planned - subject to the support from the Thuringian state government. The state government has pledged corresponding support in a letter of intent.