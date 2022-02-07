Dev. Min.: “No reduction in fuel tax – We will not send the economy to the rocks”

The Minister of Development, Adonis Georgiadis, did not leave any possibility of reducing the special tax on fuel. Commenting on the rise in prices and the rise in inflation, he said that this is a phenomenon that is more intense than originally estimated.

“We do not have the opportunity to reduce all state revenues. We will not send the economy to the rocks “, said Mr. Georgiadis, and noted that when a government plays with the economy, the people pay dearly for it.

The horizontal reduction of the fuel tax is not the socially fair way of distributing the burden, because that is how those who have increased their deposits during the crisis also benefit.

“Whatever measure we take will be tidy and within budget (…) We are not playing with the economy, we have experienced it in the past, we will not experience it again,” he said.