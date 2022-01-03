Decision on opening primary, secondary schools in Greece expected on Tues.

The latest epidemiological data will, by all accounts, decide the opening, as the more contagious Omicron variant is now prevalent in the country.
The Greek government is expected to announce on Tuesday whether primary and secondary schools will open in the country as scheduled, namely, Jan. 10, or whether the opening date will be delayed due to the now skyrocketing number of daily Covid-19 infections.

The latest epidemiological data will, by all accounts, decide the opening, as the more contagious Omicron variant is now prevalent in the country. At the same time, the Mitsotakis government has previously said it was leaning towards opening schools on that date.

The same reports said three negative self-test results, per week, will now be required of pupils for attendance. Another proposal is to lower the number of infections per class before ordering its closure, from 50 percent + 1 to 40 or 30 percent +1 of pupils.

