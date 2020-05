Ολυμπιακός και ECA ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους

View this post on Instagram

We are proudly joining forces with @europeanclubassociation and International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC) on #InternationalMissingChildrensDay in May, with the hope to help find vulnerable #children who are missing all over the world #FootballCares #Olympiacos #Repost @europeanclubassociation ・・・ 💚 We are proud to announce that we are working with the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC) to show that #FootballCares on #InternationalMissingChildrensDay On 25 May, ECA and its member clubs will come together to share videos on their social media channels featuring children who are currently missing all over the world to help find them For more information on the initiative, check out the 🔗 in our bio