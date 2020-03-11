Editorial: Lessons from Italy

Developments in neighbouring Italy which is grappling with a veritable COVID-19 nightmare must be studied very carefully.

One cannot play with health issues.

The value of human life transcends the temporary tumult and difficulties posed by precautionary measures.

Emergency situations require emergency measures.

In a contemporary, rationally organised society epidemiologists and other expert scientists – and not politicians or the Church – have a determinative say regarding what measures will be enforced.

The government decided a shutdown of all schools and universities which some experts believe should have been done earlier.

New measures intended to limit the further spread of the epidemic in coordination and cooperation with the rest of Europe will be announced today.

Laying down the law, however, is not enough as implementation is the key. The government must make it clear here that disobedience will not be tolerated.

When public health is at stake the violation of guidelines and behaviours that defy them are entirely unacceptable.

In a recent editorial, Ta Nea underlined that neglecting guidelines and recommendations constitutes criminal irresponsibility and anti-social behaviour.

It would be well if we get back to basics because of this crisis.