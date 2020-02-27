Editorial: Living with the coronavirus

It was simply a matter of time before the corona virus crossed the borders of Greece as it did yesterday and now we must learn how to live with it.

As trite as it may seem until a suitable treatment is developed to manage the virus the only “antidotes” are calm, prevention, and reliable information.

Excessive dramatisation of the situation (particularly by the media), panic, and fear are not helpful.

Experts say that the COVID-2019 virus remains a relatively mild disease which in over 85 percent of cases is similar to the common cold.

The World Health Organisation has stated that four out of five patients have mild symptoms, that the mortality rate is just two percent, and that consequently there is no cause for panic.

Understanding these facts is of particular importance in Greece which is in a process of recovery after a decade-long crisis and fear is yet another hindrance to the effort to jumpstart the economy.