Απονεμήθηκαν χθες (8/5) τα βραβεία Πούλιτζερ για το 2023 με το Associated Press και τους New York Times να τιμώνται για τον τρόπο που κάλυψαν τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία.

Συγκεκριμένα, όπως μετέδωσε το Reuters, το πρακτορείο Associated Press κέρδισε το βραβείο Πούλιτζερ στην κατηγορία «Δημόσια Υπηρεσία» για την κάλυψη της πολιορκίας της Μαριούπολης από τον ρωσικό στρατό, ενώ η εφημερίδα New York Times κέρδισαν το βραβείο διεθνούς ρεπορτάζ για τις ιστορίες τους σχετικά με τη ρωσική εισβολή.

A team of @AP journalists arrived in Mariupol in late February 2022. By the time they left nearly three weeks later, the besieged Ukrainian port city lay in ruins.

Their work has been honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. https://t.co/18jpgOijzM pic.twitter.com/qeT4y14Epo

