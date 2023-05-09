Απονεμήθηκαν χθες (8/5) τα βραβεία Πούλιτζερ για το 2023 με το Associated Press και τους New York Times να τιμώνται για τον τρόπο που κάλυψαν τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία.
Συγκεκριμένα, όπως μετέδωσε το Reuters, το πρακτορείο Associated Press κέρδισε το βραβείο Πούλιτζερ στην κατηγορία «Δημόσια Υπηρεσία» για την κάλυψη της πολιορκίας της Μαριούπολης από τον ρωσικό στρατό, ενώ η εφημερίδα New York Times κέρδισαν το βραβείο διεθνούς ρεπορτάζ για τις ιστορίες τους σχετικά με τη ρωσική εισβολή.
A team of @AP journalists arrived in Mariupol in late February 2022. By the time they left nearly three weeks later, the besieged Ukrainian port city lay in ruins.
Their work has been honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. https://t.co/18jpgOijzM pic.twitter.com/qeT4y14Epo
— The Associated Press (@AP) May 8, 2023
Η δημοσιογράφος της Washington Post, Caroline Kitchener κέρδισε το βραβείο εθνικού ρεπορτάζ για την κάλυψη των αμβλώσεων στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες, αφού πέρσι το Ανώτατο Δικαστήριο ανέτρεψε την απόφαση-ορόσημο Roe v. Wade του 1973 που είχε νομιμοποιήσει τη διαδικασία σε εθνικό επίπεδο. Ο Eli Saslow, που τώρα εργάζεται στους Times, κέρδισε το βραβείο συγγραφής άρθρων για την Post.
The Washington Post wins Pulitzer Prizes for national reporting, feature writing and best general nonfiction book.
Journalism published by The Post was also recognized as Pulitzer finalists in five prize divisions, including the prestigious public service gold medal for a… pic.twitter.com/hO3wRBh0i5
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 8, 2023
Η Wall Street Journal κέρδισε το βραβείο Πούλιτζερ στην κατηγορία που αφορά την ερευνητική δημοσιογραφία, για την αποκάλυψη αντικρουόμενων οικονομικών συμφερόντων μεταξύ αξιωματούχων σε δεκάδες ομοσπονδιακές υπηρεσίες.
Οι Los Angeles Times βραβεύτηκαν στην κατηγορία «έκτακτη είδηση» για την αποκάλυψη μιας ηχογραφημένης συνομιλίας με ρατσιστικά σχόλια μεταξύ αξιωματούχων του Λος Άντζελες. Η Christina House της εφημερίδας κέρδισε επίσης το βραβείο φωτογραφίας για το αφιέρωμα που είχε κάνει στη ζωή μιας άστεγης εγκύου.
Τα ετήσια βραβεία Πούλιτζερ, που απονεμήθηκαν για πρώτη φορά το 1917, είναι οι πιο διάσημες διακρίσεις στη δημοσιογραφία των ΗΠΑ. Τα βραβεία πήραν το όνομά τους από τον εκδότη εφημερίδων Τζόζεφ Πούλιτζερ, ο οποίος πέθανε το 1911 και άφησε χρήματα για τη δημιουργία των βραβείων και την ίδρυση σχολής δημοσιογραφίας στο Πανεπιστήμιο Κολούμπια.
Η λίστα με τους νικητές
JOURNALISM
- Public Service – Associated Press
- Breaking News Reporting – Staff of the Los Angeles Times
- Investigative Reporting – Staff of The Wall Street Journal
- Explanatory Reporting – Caitlin Dickerson of The Atlantic
- Local Reporting – John Archibald, Ashley Remkus, Ramsey Archibald and Challen Stephens of AL.com,
Birmingham and Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today, Ridgeland, Miss.
- National Reporting – Caroline Kitchener of The Washington Post
- International Reporting – Staff of The New York Times
- Feature Writing – Eli Saslow of The Washington Post
- Commentary – Kyle Whitmire of AL.com, Birmingham
- Criticism – Andrea Long Chu of New York magazine
- Editorial Writing – Nancy Ancrum, Amy Driscoll, Luisa Yanez, Isadora Rangel and Lauren Costantino of the
Miami Herald
- Illustrated Reporting and Commentary – Mona Chalabi, contributor, The New York Times
- Breaking News Photography – Photography Staff of Associated Press
- Feature Photography – Christina House of the Los Angeles Times
- Audio Reporting – Staff of Gimlet Media, notably Connie Walker
- Fiction – Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper) and Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books)
- Drama – English by Sanaz Toossi
- History – Freedom’s Dominion: A Saga of White Resistance to Federal Power by Jefferson Cowie (Basic Books)
- Biography – G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century by Beverly Gage (Viking)
- Memoir or Autobiography – Stay True by Hua Hsu (Doubleday)
- Poetry – Then the War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020 by Carl Phillips (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
- General Nonfiction – His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa (Viking)
MUSIC
- Omar by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels, premiered on May 27, 2022 at the Spoleto Festival USA in Charleston, S.C