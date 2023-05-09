Απονεμήθηκαν χθες (8/5) τα βραβεία Πούλιτζερ για το 2023 με το Associated Press και τους New York Times να τιμώνται για τον τρόπο που κάλυψαν τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία.

Συγκεκριμένα, όπως μετέδωσε το Reuters, το πρακτορείο Associated Press κέρδισε το βραβείο Πούλιτζερ στην κατηγορία «Δημόσια Υπηρεσία» για την κάλυψη της πολιορκίας της Μαριούπολης από τον ρωσικό στρατό, ενώ η εφημερίδα New York Times κέρδισαν το βραβείο διεθνούς ρεπορτάζ για τις ιστορίες τους σχετικά με τη ρωσική εισβολή.

Η δημοσιογράφος της Washington Post, Caroline Kitchener κέρδισε το βραβείο εθνικού ρεπορτάζ για την κάλυψη των αμβλώσεων στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες, αφού πέρσι το Ανώτατο Δικαστήριο ανέτρεψε την απόφαση-ορόσημο Roe v. Wade του 1973 που είχε νομιμοποιήσει τη διαδικασία σε εθνικό επίπεδο. Ο Eli Saslow, που τώρα εργάζεται στους Times, κέρδισε το βραβείο συγγραφής άρθρων για την Post.

Η Wall Street Journal κέρδισε το βραβείο Πούλιτζερ στην κατηγορία που αφορά την ερευνητική δημοσιογραφία, για την αποκάλυψη αντικρουόμενων οικονομικών συμφερόντων μεταξύ αξιωματούχων σε δεκάδες ομοσπονδιακές υπηρεσίες.

Οι Los Angeles Times βραβεύτηκαν στην κατηγορία «έκτακτη είδηση» για την αποκάλυψη μιας ηχογραφημένης συνομιλίας με ρατσιστικά σχόλια μεταξύ αξιωματούχων του Λος Άντζελες. Η Christina House της εφημερίδας κέρδισε επίσης το βραβείο φωτογραφίας για το αφιέρωμα που είχε κάνει στη ζωή μιας άστεγης εγκύου.

Τα ετήσια βραβεία Πούλιτζερ, που απονεμήθηκαν για πρώτη φορά το 1917, είναι οι πιο διάσημες διακρίσεις στη δημοσιογραφία των ΗΠΑ. Τα βραβεία πήραν το όνομά τους από τον εκδότη εφημερίδων Τζόζεφ Πούλιτζερ, ο οποίος πέθανε το 1911 και άφησε χρήματα για τη δημιουργία των βραβείων και την ίδρυση σχολής δημοσιογραφίας στο Πανεπιστήμιο Κολούμπια.

Η λίστα με τους νικητές

JOURNALISM

  • Public ServiceAssociated Press
  • Breaking News ReportingStaff of the Los Angeles Times
  • Investigative ReportingStaff of The Wall Street Journal
  • Explanatory ReportingCaitlin Dickerson of The Atlantic
  • Local ReportingJohn Archibald, Ashley Remkus, Ramsey Archibald and Challen Stephens of AL.com,
    Birmingham and Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today, Ridgeland, Miss.
  • National ReportingCaroline Kitchener of The Washington Post
  • International ReportingStaff of The New York Times
  • Feature WritingEli Saslow of The Washington Post
  • CommentaryKyle Whitmire of AL.com, Birmingham
  • CriticismAndrea Long Chu of New York magazine
  • Editorial WritingNancy Ancrum, Amy Driscoll, Luisa Yanez, Isadora Rangel and Lauren Costantino of the
    Miami Herald
  • Illustrated Reporting and CommentaryMona Chalabi, contributor, The New York Times
  • Breaking News PhotographyPhotography Staff of Associated Press
  • Feature PhotographyChristina House of the Los Angeles Times
  • Audio ReportingStaff of Gimlet Media, notably Connie Walker
LETTERS AND DRAMA
  • Fiction – Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper) and Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books)
  • Drama – English by Sanaz Toossi
  • History – Freedom’s Dominion: A Saga of White Resistance to Federal Power by Jefferson Cowie (Basic Books)
  • Biography – G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century by Beverly Gage (Viking)
  • Memoir or Autobiography – Stay True by Hua Hsu (Doubleday)
  • Poetry – Then the War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020 by Carl Phillips (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
  • General Nonfiction – His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa (Viking)

MUSIC

  • Omar by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels, premiered on May 27, 2022 at the Spoleto Festival USA in Charleston, S.C