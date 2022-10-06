Greek Tour. Min.: Greece is a cultural and sustainable destination

The Minister of Tourism, Vassilis Kikilias, referred to the strategic planning that is being implemented, in order for Greece to emerge as a leading cultural as well as sustainable destination, with an ecological footprint, in his address to the Cultural Routes Forum of the Council of Europe, which is being held in Chania, Crete.

Mr. Kikilias stated that the aim of the ministry is to develop and support a tourism product that will combine cultural routes with green development. In this context, as he pointed out, the next campaign of the Ministry of Tourism and the Hellenic Tourism Organization will concern the sustainable tourism model of Greece, which will be environmentally friendly, with a green and blue economy and with respect for its history and culture.

The Minister of Tourism made a special reference to Chania but also to the whole of Crete saying characteristically: “Chania and Crete is a tourist destination that offers knowledge about the unique history and unparalleled culture to every traveler and visitor throughout the year . This is what we want to support and strengthen, which is why 2023 – and through the campaign we are promoting – will be the year of a sustainable tourism model“.