US tourist arrivals in Greece spiked in 2022

The increase in regular flights offered by US airlines to Athens and Thessaloniki has helped to greatly boost tourist flows from the USA, the American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) for the region of Greece said in a statement on Friday.

The Greek chapter of ASTA was awarded for the second year as the fastest growing internationally.

The agreement reached with US airlines for 63 direct flights per week from the USA to “El. Venizelos” international airport in Athens resulted in many “high-spender” travellers visiting Greece. According to statistics, the average American’s travel budget reaches $ 2,000 per person per week, of which 25% is spent on accommodation and 15% on food.

Leonidas Babanis, president of the American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) for the Greece-Cyprus region, said: “In mid-October a calendar of events for 2023 will be announced. ASTA in collaboration with Greek organisations will hold various events in the USA. Currently some synergies have been made and culinary events have been launched that will take place in major US cities, such as New York, Chicago and Washington in 2023. But there are some other actions that will be announced in mid-October.”

“Greece is among the distinguished destinations of ASTA, especially for this year”, he noted.