More quake activity in near eastern Aegean island of Samos
Another moderate quake shook the eastern Aegean Island of Samos on Wednesday, with the latest tremor measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale at 17.02 local time (15.02 GMT).
Earlier, the region was shaken by a 5.2R earthquake, with extensive seismic activity recorded on the day.
According to the Geodynamic Institute in Athens, the early afternoon quake was pinpointed at 14 kilometers south, southwest of the island town of Pythagorio, and with a depth of 15.2 kilometers.
