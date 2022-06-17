Greece – Bulgaria NG pipeline undergoes last test

The small, in length, but strategically important IGB pipeline, which connects the Bulgarian system with the Greek natural gas transmission system and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), will start commercial operation, next month, in July. Today (17 June) the pipeline will undergo final testing with the introduction of the last quantities of 1.5 million cubic meters of gas. Gradually from June 7 until today 4 million cubic meters will have crossed the pipeline from one end (Komotini) to the other (Stara Zagora).

The 182-kilometer pipeline is emerging as a critical transit route for gas after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Gazprom’s move to shut off natural gas supplies to Bulgaria. Although Bulgarian needs are currently met through its natural gas grid using quantities of transported liquefied LNG, the IGB will nevertheless be another source of supply.

Certification

When completed, the IGB, and the FSRU of Alexandroupolis will be able to be the beginning of a pipeline that will supply gasified LNG to the markets of the Western Balkans and could even find its way to Ukraine.

The Greece-Bulgaria pipeline was built by the Greek company AVAX, while because of the pandemic and its effects on the supply chain, it took almost a year to complete the construction.

The only thing remaining for the pipeline to commence commercial operations is the certification of ICGB, the company, which runs the project as an independent gas system operator. The energy regulators of Greece and Bulgaria have sent the draft decisions to the Commission.