Latest opinion poll shows heightened concern by Greek citizens over econ situation

Greek citizens’ concerns over their economic situation, inflation and unemployment have significantly increased, according to a latest opinion poll in the country, which was presented on Wednesday evening on the prime-time newscast of Mega channel.

Results of the poll also showed noteworthy loss of popularity by the ruling New Democracy (ND) party, without other parties taking advantage, however.

The opinion poll was conducted by Metron Analysis as the war in Ukraine rages, causing reverberations for the global economy.

Asked which party they would vote for if a general election was held on Sunday, 27 percent of respondents picked ruling ND, down 1.5 percentage points from the last such poll in February, 28.5 percent.

Main opposition SYRIZA party is preferred by 19.4 percent of respondents, up a meager 0.3 percentage point from February 2022.

A resurgent social democrat KINAL party is given 13.2 percent, also down 1.3 percentage points from last month.