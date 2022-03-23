Latest opinion poll shows heightened concern by Greek citizens over econ situation

Was presented on Wednesday evening on the prime-time newscast of Mega channel.
Latest opinion poll shows heightened concern by Greek citizens over econ situation | tovima.gr

Greek citizens’ concerns over their economic situation, inflation and unemployment have significantly increased, according to a latest opinion poll in the country, which was presented on Wednesday evening on the prime-time newscast of Mega channel.

Results of the poll also showed noteworthy loss of popularity by the ruling New Democracy (ND) party, without other parties taking advantage, however.

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: «Ισαποστάκηδες» και «πεφτοσυννεφάκηδες»

The opinion poll was conducted by Metron Analysis as the war in Ukraine rages, causing reverberations for the global economy.

Asked which party they would vote for if a general election was held on Sunday, 27 percent of respondents picked ruling ND, down 1.5 percentage points from the last such poll in February, 28.5 percent.

Main opposition SYRIZA party is preferred by 19.4 percent of respondents, up a meager 0.3 percentage point from February 2022.

A resurgent social democrat KINAL party is given 13.2 percent, also down 1.3 percentage points from last month.

Εφη Βαγενά: «Στίγμα στη διαχείριση της πανδημίας η ανισοκατανομή των εμβολίων»
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Προετοιμασίες για τη μάχη της Κρήτης
  • Ποια ακίνητα βλέπουν οι επενδυτές στην Ελλάδα
  • Το «ψυχογράφημα» του Πούτιν από τον Economist
  • Κτηματολόγιο: Κρητικό… αντάρτικο
  • Μονακό – Ολυμπιακός 92-72: Τα έσπασε, αλλά…
  • Τουρκία σε ΗΠΑ: Παραδώστε χωρίς όρους F-35 και Patriot – Καμία συμφωνία για προμήθεια S-400 στην Ουκρανία
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk