Abramovich’s super yacht docked in SW Turkey resort

A super-yacht linked with sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has docked at the western Asia Minor resort of Bodrum (ancient Halicarnassus).

According to Reuters, the Solaris, a 140-feet vessel valued at USD 600 million, was off southwest coast of Turkey and heading west, according to the tracking website MarineTraffic. The vessel had been sailing in EU waters.

On Monday, the Athens-based website showed that the vessel’s status changed to “scenic cruising” from “awaiting orders,” the status it had shown since leaving Tivat, Montenegro, on March 13.

Abramovich is one of a handful of Russian “oligarchs” targeted for sanctions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.