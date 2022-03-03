EODY: 63 COVID-19 deaths, over 15,000 confirmed infections in 24 hours, 393 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 63 COVID-19 deaths and 15,783 new infections (24 detected at points of entry into the country) confirmed in the last 24 hours.

With the newly announced deaths, 26,036 patients have died of COVID-19 in Greece, 95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

A total of 2.47mn infections (49.5 percent men) have been confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, a daily increase of 0.6 percentage points.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 27 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,946 have been traced to previously confirmed cases.

Intubations, hospital admissions

There are currently 393 intubated COVID-19 patients (63.4 percent men), with a median age of 67-years-old, and 89.6 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 71.25 percent are unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated, while 28.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,289 COVID-19 patients have been released from ICUs of about 14,000 treated in one, a death rate of approximately 60 percent. COVID-19 deaths of patients intubated outside of ICU’s is unclear.

In the last 24 hours, 292 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 3.91 percentage points). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 284 patients.

The median age of patients with newly diagnosed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.