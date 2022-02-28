Latest violations by Turkish warplanes involve flyover of isles, amid war in Ukraine

A pair of Turkish F-16s flied over the eastern Aegean isles of Farmakonissi and Lipsos
Latest violations by Turkish warplanes involve flyover of isles, amid war in Ukraine | tovima.gr

Τurkey’s air force took a page from the “Putin playbook of provocations” on Monday, with a pair of Turkish F-16s flying over the eastern Aegean isles of Farmakonissi and Lipsos in the afternoon, at 16.16 and 16.18 (local time) and at an altitude of roughly 28,000 feet, according to Greece’s armed forces general staff office.

The violations were deemed as even more egregious than similar such provocations by the Turkish side, given that they occurred as the Russian invasion continued in several parts of the Ukraine, generating a global crisis in half the world.

