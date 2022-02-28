Greek PM voices solidarity for Ukraine and Zelensky – The message on twitter
The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his solidarity with the people of Ukraine and their President Volodymyr Zelensky in a post on twitter. The Prime Minister welcomed the choice of Ukraine for its European perspective, saying that “it is a country of ours”.
The Prime Minister’s tweet:
Full solidarity with President @ZelenskyyUa and the people of Ukraine. We welcome Ukraine’s EU choice; they are one of us.
— Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) February 28, 2022
