Greek PM voices solidarity for Ukraine and Zelensky – The message on twitter

“We welcome Ukraine’s choice for its European perspective”
Greek PM voices solidarity for Ukraine and Zelensky – The message on twitter | tovima.gr

The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his solidarity with the people of Ukraine and their President Volodymyr Zelensky in a post on twitter. The Prime Minister welcomed the choice of Ukraine for its European perspective, saying that “it is a country of ours”.

The Prime Minister’s tweet:

“Full solidarity with President @ZelenskyyUa and the people of Ukraine. We welcome Ukraine’s EU choice; they are one of us ”

