Athens to illuminate central fountain in Ukraine flag’s colors

The municipality’s Technopolis center will also be illuminated in the same colors
Athens’ main fountain, in central Omonia square, will be illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, mayor Costas Bakoyannis announced on Friday afternoon, what he called an act aimed to honor the struggle for democracy, peace and the sanctity of life, as well as to show solidarity to the now tested Ukrainian people.

