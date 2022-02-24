Ukraine: Plan for evacuation of Greeks in Mariupol

Reporting by Yannis Haramidis, in Ukraine

The large Greek Community in Mariupol is on red alert following the start of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Sources in the Greek Consulate in Marioupol, where earlier there were scattered strikes by Russian troops, say the plan must be absolutely secure in order for it to be placed in effect.

For the time being, a list of ethnic Greek citizens who wish to leave is being drawn up, and then all procedures for their safe evacuation will be implemented.