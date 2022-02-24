Ukraine: Plan for evacuation of Greeks in Mariupol

Greek Consulate in Mariupol drawing up list of ethnic Greeks who wish to leave the region
Ukraine: Plan for evacuation of Greeks in Mariupol
A man walks past a writing "Bomb shelter" on the wall in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Ukraine's border guard agency says that the Russian military has attacked the country from neighboring Belarus. The agency said that the Russian troops unleashed artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Reporting by Yannis Haramidis, in Ukraine

The large Greek Community in Mariupol is on red alert following the start of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Sources in the Greek Consulate in Marioupol, where earlier there were scattered strikes by Russian troops, say the plan must be absolutely secure in order for it to be placed in effect.

For the time being, a list of ethnic Greek citizens who wish to leave is being drawn up, and then all procedures for their safe evacuation will be implemented.

