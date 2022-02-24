Ukraine: Extraordinary meeting of Government National Security Council

Minister of Environment and Energy to attend
Ukraine: Extraordinary meeting of Government National Security Council | tovima.gr

The Government National Security Council (KYSEA) will meet extraordinarily at 10:30 in the morning.

As it became known, KYSEA is meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with the participation of the Minister of Environment and Energy, Costas Skrekas.

Δημοσκόπηση: Ειρήνη και φιλική συμβίωση επιθυμούν έλληνες και τούρκοι πολίτες

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is returning to Athens on an emergency basis.

“Due to the situation in Ukraine, I am returning to Athens from Cape Verde on an emergency basis,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias wrote in a Twitter post.

Γέφυρες Ερντογάν στους Αρμένιους
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Ουκρανία: Δείτε live όλες τις εξελίξεις
  • Ουκρανία: Ξεπέρασε τα 100 δολ. το πετρέλαιο
  • Κομισιόν: Τα ορόσημα των αποκρατικοποιήσεων μέσα στο 2022
  • Κλιματικός νόμος: Χαλαρώνει το χρονοδιάγραμμα για την αλλαγή καυστήρων πετρελαίου
  • Πρόκληση από την Άγκυρα μετά τις διερευνητικές: 4 υπερπτήσεις τουρκικών F-16 σε Μακρονήσι και Ανθρωποφάγους
  • Ουκρανία: Ζήτησε από την Τουρκία να κλείσει τα στενά του Βοσπόρου στον ρωσικό στόλο
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk