Serious incident with a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel and a Turkish fishing boat at Oinousses

An incident with a Turkish fishing boat and a boat of the Hellenic Coast Guard took place on Tuesday afternoon in a sea area northwest of Oinousses.

According to information, the boat was carrying three people, who were fishing at the spot.

The fishing boat was approached by a boat of the Hellenic Coast Guard, asking it to leave, with the Turkish crew ignoring his messages.

Then, according to competent sources, the captain of the fishing boat made a move in order to ram the Greek boat, while the fishermen allegedly threw various objects at the Greek boat.

During the incident, warning shots were fired, resulting in damage to the fishing boat, which eventually set sail for the Turkish coast.

The Turkish media, apart from the injury of a fisherman, report that when their own boats rushed to the spot, they did not find anyone.