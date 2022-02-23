Mitsotakis in EPP tele-con’f regarding Ukraine: Europe shouldn’t tolerate ‘historical revisionism with use of violence’

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday reiterated Athens’ emphasis on European unity and solidarity vis-à-vis the Ukraine crisis, adding that the latter state’s territorial integrity and sovereignty has been violated.

Mitsotakis made the statement, while on an official visit to Bucharest, during an intervention in an extraordinary European People’s Party (EPP) tele-conference called by EPP President Donald Tusk.

Mitsotakis underlined that Europe must not tolerate a “historical revisionism with the use of violence.”

He also said it was imperative that the EU forward a joint answer to rising energy prices, including alternative sources of energy in the face of skyrocketing natural gas rates.