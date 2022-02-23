EODY: 53 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 17,000 new infections in last 24 hours, 459 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 53 COVID-19 deaths (95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older) and 16,962 newly confirmed infections (35 detected at points of entry into the country).

A total of 2.35mn infections have been recorded in Greece since the start of the pandemic (a daily increase of 0.7 percentage points).

Of infections recorded over the last seven days, 297 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,003 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

The 𝑅𝑡 nationwide based on confirmed infections is estimated at 0.97.

Intubated patients, hospital admission

There are currently 459 intubated COVID-19 patients (65.4 percent men), with a median age of 67-years-old.

Of intubated patients, 72.55 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while the percentage of those who are fully vaccinated is on the rise (27.45 percent).

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,232 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 372 COVID patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 2.48 percentage points).

For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 353 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.